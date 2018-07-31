Truck-Lite shakes up executive team

FALCONER, N.Y. — Truck-Lite Co. announced three executive promotions and the addition of one new position within its organization this week.

Mark Bara is the new executive vice president of sales and marketing; Laurie Beegle is now president of Davco Technology; Paul Sniegocki is executive vice-president of engineering and chief technology officer; and Doug Wolma is the newly designated role of president.

In his new role, Bara is responsible for overseeing all sales and marketing functions for the global Truck-Lite organization. Previously president of Davco, Bara brings 45 years of experience in the heavy-duty aftermarket to the position. Before joining Davco in 2005, he spent 32 years at Detroit Diesel Corporation, serving in leadership roles in manufacturing, engineering and sales and marketing.

Laurie Beegle assumes the role of president of Davco after serving as vice-president of operations since January 2016. Previously, she held roles as director of operations and chief financial officer after joining the company in 2004.

Paul Sniegocki accepted the role of executive v.p. and CTO after serving as v.p. of research and development since 2007. Previously, Sniegocki held the roles of director of engineering, research engineering manager and senior tooling engineer after joining Truck-Lite in 1992.

Finally, Doug Wolma has joined the company in the newly created position of president. Wolma brings nearly 30 years of experience in the automotive and heavy-duty industries to Truck-Lite, having worked for General Motors, Detroit Diesel, Daimler, Meritor, Dana and, most recently, AP Emissions Technologies, which is the North American leader in automotive aftermarket emissions equipment. In this new capacity, Wolma will work closely with Truck-Lite’s CEO, board of directors and executive management team and be responsible for making key operational and strategic decisions for Truck-Lite and its current domestic and foreign subsidiaries to drive performance and assure the implementation of operational plans and improvements.

“These additions to our executive staff come at an exciting time for Truck-Lite,” said Brian Kupchella, Truck-Lite CEO. “Mark, Laurie, Paul and Doug have decades’ worth of experience between this organization and the industry at large and will greatly facilitate Truck-Lite’s strategic trajectory for continued growth in 2018 and beyond.”