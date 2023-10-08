Trucking Announcements: New leaders at CVSA, Clarience

Each week, TruckNews.com lists notable moves and promotions in the trucking industry. And this week, that includes new leadership for the Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) and Clarience Technologies.

East Mfg. has a new director of aftermarket sales and the Truckload Carriers Association has a new senior director of education and training as well.

CVSA announces new leadership for 2023-24

Col. Russ Christoferson of the Montana Department of Transportation has been named CVSA president for the 2023-24 term. The vice-president is Capt. John Hahn with the Colorado State Patrol. Meanwhile, Maj. Chris Nordloh of the Texas Department of Public Safety starts his three-year term as past president.

Krista Cull of Newfoundland and Labrador becomes the president of Region 5, which covers Canada. Sgt. Mathew Austin, with the Saskatchewan Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety, is vice-president.

Maj. Erick McGuire, with the Florida Highway Patrol, takes on a six-year commitment with the alliance. He was elected to serve as CVSA’s secretary for a year while he leads the election committee. After that, McGuire will become vice-president and chairman of CVSA’s finance committee. He will become president the year after that.

East Mfg. names King director of aftermarket sales

Ohio-headquartered East Mfg. – a maker of aluminum flatbed, drop deck, dump, round bottom and refuse trailers, truck bodies, and steel dump trailers — is welcoming Steven King as its new director of aftermarket sales.

Steve King (Photo: East Mfg.)

He will manage the parts sales department, holding administrative and analytical duties. King’s responsibility is to grow the aftermarket business by developing dealer stocking programs as well as additional solutions.

King’s career at East started in 1987. Over the past 38 years, he held various management roles for companies like Allstate Peterbilt, Heritage Truck Equipment, TruckPro, Waltco Lift, and Zoresco Truck Equipment.

“This position is critical to the success of our company and will be an excellent platform for long-term career growth,” said Tom Wiseman, East’s CEO, in a press release.

“Steve’s extensive background in sales and the industry will help East grow the aftermarket segment of the business.”

Dave Miedi, King’s predecessor, left East to pursue another opportunity.

Grossman a senior director at TCA

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has hired Lilly Grossman as its senior director of education and training.

She will be in charge of providing training and educational resources to the association’s members. With over 20 years of experience in the instructional design and educational development space, Grossman brings lots of experience to the table – from delivering education programs through traditional training, e-learning and blended learning, to developing training in the private sector and for government agencies, and trade associations.

Her previously developed training varied from vehicle fleet management to mental health, construction, and diplomacy.

“I have a deep respect for the trucking industry, and I am thrilled to join Jim Ward and the entire team at TCA,” Grossman said in a press release.

Ward added that her “successful track record and innovative approach to educational program development”, aligns with the organization’s goals of delivering a professional and rewarding educational experience.

Clarience Technologies changes senior leadership

Clarience Technologies — parent company to Truck-Lite, Road Ready, Davco Technology, Pressure Systems International, ECCO Safety Group, Rigid Industries and Lumitec — has announced changes in senior leadership.

Mark Bara (Photo: Clarience)

Mark Bara was named president of performance solutions. According to the press release, he will oversee performance-related brands such as Davco diesel filtration systems, Pressure Systems International tire pressure monitoring and automated inflation systems, Road Ready advanced telematics and digital fleet solutions, and Lumitec high-performance marine lighting.

Out of his 50 years of experience in the commercial vehicle industry, Bara spent 13 years leading Davco Technology. Prior to that, he worked at the Detroit Diesel Corporation for over three decades.

Scott Montesi (Photo: Clarience)

Scott Montesi becomes the president of signal and marking solutions. He will be in charge of commercial truck, trailer and off-road lighting business, including the Truck-Lite brand in the U.S. and Mexico, as well as Rigid Industries. Prior to joining Clarience last year, he was a senior vice-president of the Americas business unit for Plastic Omnium, previously known as Varroc Lighting System.

Brian Olsen starts his role as a president of safety solutions. He will be in charge of overseeing the safety lighting and audible warning system technologies of Truck-Lite Europe, Ecco, Code 3, and LED Autolamps. Olsen was previously a president at Ecco Safety Systems when the company was acquired by Clarience Technologies.

Brian Olsen (Photo: Clarience)

Nada Jiddou will manage the company’s digital innovation team in her new role as an executive vice-president and chief digital officer. She will also manage Clarience’s software platforms. Joddou has over 25 years of experience in automotive connectivity and IoT technology from past positions at Ford Motor Company, Whirlpool Corporation and General Motors. In 2021, she joined Clarience as executive vice-president and general manager of Road Ready advanced telematics.