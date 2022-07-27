Maxim Truck & Trailer owner awarded Order of Manitoba

Doug Harvey, owner of Maxim Truck & Trailer, has been awarded the Order of Manitoba, the province’s highest civilian honor.

The award recognizes Manitobans who have demonstrated excellence and achievement, thereby enriching the social, cultural or economic wellbeing of the province and its residents.

Harvey was one of 12 provincial residents honored July 14.

(Photo: Supplied)

“Leaders, visionaries, mentors, outstanding Manitobans. The 12 women and men being invested into the Order of Manitoba this year represent the very best of our province,” said Lt.-Gov. Janice C. Filmon.

Harvey, founder and CEO of DLH Group, which includes Maxim Truck & Trailer, is a business leader and philanthropist. He has served on, and contributed to, numerous organizations.

He was previously named Outstanding Philanthropist of the Year by the Association of Fundraising Professionals of Manitoba for his financial support of numerous organizations including FortWhyte Alive, the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation, the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, and the Assiniboine Park Conservancy.