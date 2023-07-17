Trucking announcements: Trucks for Change delivers for kids, HW Transportation raises $100K for charity

Each week, TruckNews.com lists news, notable moves, promotions and awards in the trucking industry. Our latest installment includes trucking companies helping Trucks for Change deliver almost 95,000 food packs to children in summer, HW Transportation Group raising more than $100,000 for charity, and a promotion at Pride Group Logistics.

Trucks for Change feeds hungry kids

Canadian trucking companies who are part of the Trucks for Change Network wrapped up a two-month national campaign this week, which saw 29 carriers deliver almost 95,000 food packs earmarked for children to 84 food banks across the country.

(Photo: Trucks for Change)

The deliveries were made for After the Bell, a Food Banks Canada initiative.

Kirstin Beardsley, CEO, of Food Banks Canada said, “The need for us to work together to improve children’s access to food, especially during the summer months when school-based meal and snack programs are not in session is paramount. This is why we appreciate our partnership with Canadian Trucking Alliance and Trucks for Change; through their support, we can continue helping those who need it most this summer.”

Trucks for Change Network, board chairman, Scott Smith, said, “In 2023 the carriers delivered to all corners of the country — from Newfoundland & Labrador in the east to Vancouver Island in the west, and as far north as Inuvik in the Northwest Territories.”

“This year, men and women from the network’s carriers contributed to the life cycle of the food pack program by participating in the After the Bell volunteer food packing event,” added Betsy Sharples, executive director, Trucks for Change Network. “Not only did we help build and box food packs, but we were able to provide a little trucking expertise when it came to preparing the food packs and pallets for shipping.”

HW Transportation raises more than $100K for charity

HW Transportation Group raised more than $100,000 for Wounded Warriors Canada during its recent WWC Golf Classic.

The charity supports ill and injured Canadian Armed Forces members, veterans, first responders and their families. The foursome from Freeway Group won the championship.

Pride Group Logistics promotes O’Brien

Tim O’Brien (Photo: Pride Group Logistics)

Pride Group Logistics (PGL) promoted Tim O’Brien to senior director of safety compliance and recruiting.

O’Brien, who joined PGL in 2019, was previously the director of safety, compliance and recruiting.

He will now be involved in special projects and events while overseeing safety, compliance, retention and risk for PGL.

If you know of other people moves in the trucking industry and/or would like us to consider your announcement, email Leo Barros at leo@newcom.ca.