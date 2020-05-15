Trucking coalition calls for plate, registration support

TORONTO, Ont. – A coalition of Canadian trucking associations has joined forces once again in a united call for support as permit and licensing procedures begin to resume.

Jurisdictions across Canada and the U.S. offered extensions for everything from vehicle registrations to plates as government offices closed or reduced services during Covid-19. Several of those extensions will soon expire.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA), Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA), Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC), and Women’s Trucking Federation of Canada (WTFC) are asking all jurisdictions to offer realistic timelines to clear up the backlog of expired registrations and pending renewals.

They’ve also asked for trucking companies to have the option of making interest-free, quarterly payments for vehicle registrations, and to allow the repayments for expired plates to be spread over 24 to 36 months when it comes to registration extensions affected by Covid-19.

The call was made in a joint letter to the International Registration Plan (IRP).

A related letter to the Council of Ministers Responsible for Transportation and Highway Safety in Canada asked provinces and territories to, where applicable, remove interest rates that may be applied to quarterly payment options, and adopt a “reasonable policy” for renewing expired driver’s licences, medicals, and other credentials.

“The trucking industry, like all sectors of the economy, is suffering with significant revenue declines and cash flow constraints since the onset of Covid-19, as freight volumes have diminished significantly,” CTA president Stephen Laskowski said in a related press release. “The group is asking governments to work with the industry to develop policies for the renewal of vehicle registrations that recognizes the significant financial issues facing the trucking sector.”

“Throughout the pandemic, governments and the trucking industry have worked collaboratively to ensure the North American supply chain continues to function. We need to maintain this same spirit when it comes to developing payment and renewal polices for commercial vehicle registrations as well as the gamut of other driver and vehicle credentialing items coming back online,” he said.

It’s the second time in recent weeks that the groups have come together in a call for government support. They have also asked for a three-month deferral on payroll tax remittances, using an interest-free load that can be paid back within 12-18 months, and an adjusted meal allowance for truck drivers.