B.C.’s Philbrick shines at inspectors’ championship

British Columbia’s Caitlin Philbrick won the Sean McAlister High Points Canada Award and topped the North American Standard Level 1 Inspection competition at the North American Inspectors Championship (NAIC), held recently in Indianapolis, Ind.

Michael Trautwein with the Houston Police Department earned the Jimmy K. Ammons Grand Champion Award, the highest honor for a commercial motor vehicle roadside inspector, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) announced.

The inspectors who scored the most points representing each of the other two participating countries – Mexico and the U.S. – received their country’s High Points Award. They were High Points Mexico Award – Luis Leon Merino Gomez; and High Points United States Award – Michael Trautwein – Houston Police Department (Local).

Michael Trautwein (Photo: CVSA)

The North American Standard Hazardous Materials/Dangerous Goods and Cargo Tank/Bulk Packagings Inspection winners were: 1. Tomasz Krolak – Minnesota; 2. Michael Trautwein – Houston Police Department (Local); and 3. Jeremy Feigley – Arizona.

The North American Standard Level V Passenger Carrier Vehicle Inspection winners were: 1. Michael Trautwein – Houston Police Department (Local); 2. Andrew James – Arkansas; and 3. Michael Brooks – Pennsylvania.

The North American Standard Level I Inspection second- and third-place winners were: Michael Trautwein – Houston Police Department (Local) and Andrew James – Arkansas.

The Team Award is given to the team with the highest combined score. The team with the highest score this year was the Yellow Team, led by team leader Aaron Edwards with the Indiana State Police. The Yellow Team had the following members: Ramiro Lamas Jr. – Alaska; Caitlin Philbrick – British Columbia; Benjamin Sarian – Hawaii; Timothy Guinn – Louisiana; John Hadaway – Nebraska; Dakota Barnhart – South Carolina; Roberto Pinedo – Utah; and Teresa Burchard – Wisconsin.

NAIC contestants voted to present the John Youngblood Award of Excellence to Everardo Segueda with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.