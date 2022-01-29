Trucking companies steer clear of Ottawa protests

Ontario-based trucking companies don’t appear to have been overwhelmed with interest from their drivers to participate in this week’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ to Ottawa.

However, many have in place rules that would prevent their company’s branded equipment from being associated with the political movement.

“I’m not aware of any drivers or owner-operators at any KTG company wanting to participate and if they asked, they would not be permitted to do so on our time or with any of our equipment we own or control. What they choose to do with their time is really not our business,” said Mark Seymour, CEO of Kriska Transportation Group. “We do not want any of our brands associated with the convoy or protest.”

The same was true at Challenger Motor Freight, which has a vaccination rate of about 90% among its drivers. Geoff Topping, vice-president – people and culture, said “We have not received a lot of interest from our drivers or owner-operators in participating in the convoy. We as an organization do not support this type of action and its impact on safety and the motoring public. As such, we request our drivers and owner-operators avoid this situation.”

Topping said no Challenger owner-operators expressed interest in participating. “However, if they had, we would have asked for any Challenger-specific identification be removed,” he added.

Marilyn Daniel, chief operating officer with Titanium Transportation said “We have no one in the convoy at all. As a company, we supported the directives of the Ontario Trucking Association and Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA), which was not supportive of the convoy which, by the way, is actually small.”

When told news footage from the convoy showed a Titanium tractor-trailer seemingly caught up in the jam, she said “The image of our truck and trailer was an old snip from the border. I have seen it before.”

Trucking companies sharing the road with the protesters run the risk of getting tied up in the traffic it has created.

“We experienced some roadway delays over the past week, however the impact was not significant,” said Challenger’s Topping.

“I’m sure it has slowed us down, just like it has others who we share the highway with. Beyond that, it hasn’t been good or bad for operations,” added Seymour.

Sharp Transportation took to social media to remind drivers to be cautious of who they associate with.

“To all participants of the Freedom Convoy, the eyes and ears of the public are open. You have set out to make a statement for change. Most of you have set out with positive intentions for peaceful assembly and productive messaging,” the message said. “In light of circulating rumors concerning pending chaos and anarchy, we would like to remind everyone, our children are watching you. Please remain the heroes and do not allow an abundance of passion to muddy the waters and transform you into the villain … Every one of you has a decision to make. Do you want to be heard for noise and chaos or for impact and change? Your actions will define which message is received.”

President Shawn Baird said of Sharp drivers, “If they wanted to, they could [participate]. But not in a Sharp vehicle.”

He said the convoy’s impact on operations has been “very minimal.”

Speedy Transport reached a compromise with drivers who wanted to have a voice. While it didn’t participate in the convoy, five tractor-trailers from the company’s “graffiti” fleet held a convoy of their own, hauling loads from Brampton to Speedy’s Ottawa-area facility. They were not planning to join the official convoy downtown.

“We are no part of that group,” Speedy president Jared Martin said of the so-called Freedom Convoy. However, for the Speedy convoy a new graffiti trailer with the message ‘Respect’ was deployed. “All drivers in our convoy are vaccinated,” Martin added.

(Photo: Speedy Transport)

Suppliers to the trucking industry, especially those serving owner-operators, also had a choice to make in whether or not to publicly support drivers taking part. Aaron Lindsay, vice-president of marketing with NAL Insurance said it wasn’t an easy decision. NAL Insurance has been publicly thanking professional drivers for their service throughout the pandemic through its Thank a Trucker initiative.

“Our advice to any professional truck driver or trucking company that is making the trip to Ottawa is to make the Freedom Convoy a peaceful and safe demonstration that has a positive impact on the trucking industry and all of Canada,” Lindsay said in a statement on LinkedIn. “Don’t let the actions of a few (who may or may not be in the trucking industry) change the narrative of the professional truck driver and the trucking industry because the eyes of all of Canada and the world are on you right now.”

The CTA on Saturday also took steps to distance the industry from the events in Ottawa.

“As these protests unfold over the weekend, we ask the Canadian public to be aware that many of the people you see and hear in media reports do not have a connection to the trucking industry,” the CTA said in the statement.

“To those in the trucking industry that have chosen to participate in this protest regarding cross-border mandates, we ask that you engage in a peaceful demonstration today then leave the city of Ottawa to avoid any issues to the welfare and safety of the citizens of Ottawa. Your behavior today will not only reflect upon you and your family but the 300,000 plus fellow Canadians that, like you, take great pride in our industry. Please remember this important responsibility you bear today in delivering your message responsibly but also the impact your actions will have on the image of the majority of your colleagues from coast-to-coast who do not share your opinion but share your passion for the industry and country.”