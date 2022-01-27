Thousands greet ‘Freedom Convoy’ in GTA, protest against vaccination mandates heads to Ottawa
Thousands of people lined overpasses, highway shoulders, and parking areas in and around the Greater Toronto Area Thursday, greeting protest convoys as they made their way to Ottawa in the fight against vaccine mandates and other public health measures.
Police in the Nation’s Capital are now preparing for more than 1,000 trucks and other protesters that are scheduled to arrive from across the country this weekend.
The Ottawa Police Service is warning about “significant” impacts on traffic beginning Friday. A large police presence is expected in the downtown core and on major highways and roads throughout the region.
“We ask that members of the public avoid unnecessary travel, especially in the downtown core, this weekend, if possible. If you do travel, plan ahead and expect significant delays,” it added in a related bulletin.
The convoys, billed as a call to end vaccine mandates, comes in the wake of Canadian and U.S. decisions to require border-crossing truck drivers to be vaccinated. The Canadian rules were enacted Jan. 15 and the U.S. rules — the first to be announced — took hold Jan. 22.
On-road demonstrations have seen trucks assembling under banners of Freedom Convoy 2022, Convoy to End Mandates, and Lockdown Ottawa. A related GoFundMe page, originally launched to help cover food and lodging costs, has now collected more than $6 million, although GoFundMe froze funds until organizers could account for how the money will be distributed. CTV News is reporting that the first million dollars has been released.
Protesters supporting the convoy have openly criticized the government, calling for returns to freedom, questioning vaccines, and attacking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Some social media pages were deactivated after individual supporters called for a repeat of Jan. 6 — a reference to the attack on the U.S. Capitol. A group called Canada Unity has drafted a “memorandum of understanding” calling on the governor general and the senate to reverse vaccine mandates.
Most vaccine mandates, such as those that limit access to restaurants, are enacted by provincial governments. The U.S. vaccination mandate also prevents unvaccinated truck drivers from crossing the border regardless of Canadian rules.
The convoys have seen support on social media from several high-profile Americans including Donald Trump Jr. and Joe Rogan. Elon Musk, who has questioned mandates and wants to bring an electric truck to market, tweeted “Canadian truckers rule”.
“I agree. Almost 90% are vaccinated and they continue to deliver for Canadians. Thank you Canadian Truckers!” Transport Minister Omar Alghabra responded.
Here in Canada, support has also come from prominent Conservative MPs, although leader Erin O’Toole has not said whether he will meet the protesters in Ottawa.
“Now more than ever, our economy needs to be reopened, and we need every sector working in order to recover from the pandemic. I support peaceful demonstrations against these mandates,” Conservative Deputy Leader Candice Bergen said in a related statement.
Trudeau is currently isolating after potential exposure to Covid-19.
The Canadian Trucking Alliance, Canada’s largest trucking association, has openly disapproved of the on-road protests.
“The Government of Canada and the United States have now made being vaccinated a requirement to cross the border. This regulation is not changing so, as an industry, we must adapt and comply with this mandate,” CTA president Stephen Laskowski said in a statement before the protests began. “The only way to cross the border, in a commercial truck or any other vehicle, is to get vaccinated.”
The Canadian Trucking Alliance does not speak for a majority of truckers and other industry stake holders.
84% of Canadian Logistics Professionals (Truckers, managment & support) do not belong to, or pay membership dues to the Canadian Trucking Alliance.
Information available online through press & media releases and via their website suggests the Alliance is a paid by membership, networking organization of like minded businesses & citizens who appear to have limited interests in the plight of their fellow Canadians or the 84% of Truckers who don’t belong to their group.
The benefits of starting an *association* like this include: tax write offs; private donations; maybe… some grants from the state; prime access to key lobbyists; the ears of elected government employees & federal servants; events; conferences; parties; and, learning seminars which allow members to claim the event they paid to attend provided them industry experience & knowledge
– it looks good on their resumes when they apply to other CTA affiliates.
The CTA club holds no governing authority in Canada and represents merely 16% of the Canadian trucking professionals working in Canada as of January 2022. The organization does not represent any of the thousands of American truckers who cross our border every day either. Being heavily based in Eastern Canada, their lobbyists have close ties to the Civil Servants there who seem to hold considerable contempt for their Western counterparts and the tax paying Canadians who pay their salaries.
So, to recap: 84% of CANADIAN TRUCKERS are NOT members of the *Alliance* that are speaking to legacy & mainstream media on their behalf about the #BearHug. They’re clearly not informed or in touch with the legitimate pain & suffering the majority in their industry do see happening, not only in Canada, but around the world. Can anyone say *fringe*..?
The Canadian Trucking Alliance, representing 16% of the industry (many of whom don’t have a Class 1 or no longer even drive), turned their back on 84% of their brothers & sisters by denouncing them publicly & trying to make Canadians believe their words & messages of non support for freedom matter. Again, they don’t. Canadians are heading into a THIRD YEAR of Hell, suggesting a picnic at Parliament is no longer a viable way for millions of Canadians to have their voices heard, they are being ignored. The government & fringe groups like these have made it clear they don’t seem to care about Canadians overall, unless it interrupts their drive Earl’s or the airport, right?
The truckers who don’t belong to the CTA are reaching out to help their unvaccinated brothers & sisters because they have the moxie to do it and they believe in peace, freedom. This global phenomenon is about bodily autonomy, our freedom of movement, an end to child abuse, homelessness, and the staggering addictions the pandemic has brought with it. They are asking for the return of safety, freedom & liberty around the world. Clearly this networking club doesn’t seem to care for anyone who’s not one of them, an elected official, or a lobbyist on the pro side of their agenda. Canadians should not take the word of this alliance on mainstream & legacy media as authority, factual or as having any weight in determining the course of history, the Canadian Constitution or returning Canada to the taxpayers who’ve built it. Don’t let them force their opinions on you, please support the 84% of Canadian truckers who are out there on the highways asking the Governments to step back & give you hope again.
Thank you for reading my review, and making space in your heart for freedom again, for Canada, for the world. Have a safe & happy day. God bless. – Quoted from Mary Smith, Convoy to Ottawa 2022
