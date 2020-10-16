Trucking for a Cure mission continues

WOODSTOCK, Ont. – There will be no Trucking for a Cure convoys this year, but the fight against breast cancer continues.

A major event in the Canadian trucking calendar, the annual convoys in Woodstock and Brockville/Prescott help raise awareness about the disease, and funds to combat it.

More than 100 trucks participated in last year’s convoys. (Photo: Abdul Latheef)

It is the latest trucking event torpedoed by Covid-19, but that hasn’t stopped campaign founder Joanne Mackenzie from continuing the mission online.

“Trucking for a Cure 2020 has gone virtual,” she said in a post, seeking donation.

“When you make a donation, you are providing hope to thousands of people affected by cancer. Your generosity will fund innovative research, provide vital support services to cancer patients and help change lives,” Mackenzie wrote.

As of last year, when the campaign marked its 10th anniversary, Trucking for a Cure had raised more than $800,000. The Woodstock convoy alone raised over $100,000 in 2019.

Mackenzie has set a modest target of $20,000 this year, and as of Friday morning more than $2,500 had been raised.

Click here to donate.

Cancer fighters Joanne Ritchie and Jim Park. (Photo: Team OBAC)

Team OBAC’s Joanne Ritchie, executive director of the Owner-Operators Business Association of Canada, and trucking journalist Jim Park, were among the top 10 fundraisers last year, collecting more than $10,000 in donations.

They hope to raise $4,000 this year.

Breast cancer accounts for 26% of new cases of cancer and 13% of all cancer deaths in Canadian women, according to the federal government.

One in eight Canadian women are expected to develop breast cancer during her lifetime and one in 31 will die of it.