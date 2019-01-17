Trucking HR Canada reveals ‘Women Talking Tech’ panelists

OTTAWA, Ont. — Trucking HR Canada’s 5th annual Women with Drive Leadership Summit, hosted at the Sheraton Toronto Airport Hotel and Conference Centre on March 7, will feature a new Women Talking Tech Panel.

The panel will take a deep dive into how these technologies are driving us towards a modern and more diverse workforce.

Moderated by Angela Payne, senior vice-president and general manager, Canada of Monster, the latest confirmed panel includes:

•Kary Schaefer, general manager of marketing and strategy for Freightliner and Detroit Brands, as well as overall vehicle platform strategy, at Daimler Trucks North America.

•Kendra Eads, director of technical quality and functional excellence at Cummins Inc.

•Cyndi Brandt, director, Sales Enablement at Omnitracs.

•Julie Phaneuf, vice-president, Customer Experience at ISAAC Instruments.

“The Women with Drive Leadership Summit is known for showcasing women in leadership roles,” said Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada. “Join us as they share knowledge and insights on how technology is impacting how we work.”

To learn more about Women with Drive and to take advantage of the anniversary registration rate ending February 1st, visit: https://truckinghr.com/WWD19