Trucking for Kids coming this weekend

ILDERTON, Ont. – The third annual Trucking for Kids truck show is coming to the Ilderton Fairgrounds June 8-10.

The trucks will begin rolling in June 8 at 3 p.m. and are welcome to stay until June 10 at 3 p.m. The second annual truck show raised $37,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities Southwestern Ontario and The Children’s Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre. It has raised a total of $68,540 for those charities over its first two years.

The family-focused event features face painting, games, inflatables, and food vendors from 11 a.m. June 9 till 4:30 p.m.

For more information, visit TruckingForKids.ca or call 519-694-1009.