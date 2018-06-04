Truck News

News

Trucking for Kids coming this weekend

ILDERTON, Ont. – The third annual Trucking for Kids truck show is coming to the Ilderton Fairgrounds June 8-10.

The trucks will begin rolling in June 8 at 3 p.m. and are welcome to stay until June 10 at 3 p.m. The second annual truck show raised $37,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities Southwestern Ontario and The Children’s Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre. It has raised a total of $68,540 for those charities over its first two years.

The family-focused event features face painting, games, inflatables, and food vendors from 11 a.m. June 9 till 4:30 p.m.

For more information, visit TruckingForKids.ca or call 519-694-1009.

J.R. Manning holds son Samuel, whose premature birth inspired his parents to launch the Trucking for Kids Show. J.R.’s wife Colleen Manning and their daughter Madison are pictured at right.

Print this page
Related Articles
TruckNews
TodaysTrucking


Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*