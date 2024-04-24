TruckNews.com webinar to help prepare for Roadcheck inspections 

Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA)’s International Roadcheck is approaching rapidly — this year’s North America-wide 72-hour inspection blitz will take place from May 14-16, focusing on the tractor protection systems and alcohol and controlled substance possession.

In 2023, 20.5% of vehicles inspected during the International Roadcheck in Canada were placed out of service, compared to a 19.3% out-of-service rate in the U.S.

To help you better prepare for a smooth inspection event this year, TuckNews.com is hosting a free informative webinar featuring industry leaders.

Our editorial director James Menzies will discuss what CVSA will be looking for with Jeremy Disbrow, the alliance’s roadside inspection specialist. Randy Mercer, Mullen Group’s director of risk management, will provide insights on how to prepare your equipment and drivers to ensure a problem-free event.

The webinar will be held on May 9 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. EST.

Register for free here.