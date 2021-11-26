Trucks for Change, CTA spearhead B.C. flood relief fundraiser

Trucks for Change is typically known for coordinating the moves of donated goods to various charities such as food banks. But with the Canadian Trucking Alliance, it’s now calling on the trucking industry to support B.C. flood relief in a different way.

It’s launched a fundraising campaign to support the Canadian Red Cross.

Highway 7 at Seabird. (Photo: B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

“The Canadian Red Cross is working tirelessly to provide emergency shelter, basic needs, and emotional support to survivors. To support the Red Cross’ emergency response efforts, those in need, as well as the rescue workers, Trucks For Change is coordinating a fundraising effort through a secure online donation portal for CTA members and the trucking industry,” it says in a related statement.

“While those who were stranded are slowly being moved out of affected areas, there are many who lost their homes and possessions who continue to need food, supplies, and assistance.”

The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) also issued a statement asking members to use social media to reach out to the broader industry with a call to action.

“Urge your fellow trucking industry compatriots to pitch-in and donate to the Red Cross through Trucks For Change. Point out how their support, just before Christmas, will make a huge difference in people’s lives during this desperate time,” it said.