Trucking industry encouraged to organize food drives

Trucks for Change (T4C) and the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) are challenging Canada’s trucking industry to organize company food drives as Christmas approaches, supporting food banks and Canadians in need.

“We are hearing almost daily now about how inflation combined with housing and other costs have driven unprecedented numbers of families to food banks at a time when donations to those food banks have been lagging,” says Trucks for Change chairman Scott Smith. “The trucking industry is in a unique position in that we can turn to our workers and customers to donate much-needed food and also deliver it to the food banks in our communities that need it most.”

Trucks for Change supports food banks and other charities throughout the year in a program that donates available truck space to help distribute donated food and materials.

(Photo: istock)

Food Banks Canada’s 2022 HungerCount report identified a 15% increase in total food bank visits between 2021 and 2022, noting one-third of food bank users are children.

Working together, T4C and CTA have produced a toolkit that recommends steps for organizing food drives, and ways to share the support using the #thankatrucker and #truckerspayitforward hashtags.

“CTA and T4C have joined forces through various programs this year to assist Canadians experiencing food insecurity,” said CTA chairman Greg Munden. “This food drive challenge encourages Canadian carriers to continue to help those in their communities who are struggling to put food on their tables.”