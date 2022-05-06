Trucks for Change delivers for food banks

Trucks for Change (T4C) carrier partners will deliver nearly 1 million pounds of food to 46 food banks across Canada, helping The For Good Foundation deliver cases of shelf-stable products.

The For Good Foundation combines surplus capacity and some goodwill to manufacture high-demand foods such as beans, rice and peanut butter, for food banks and shelters. The products are offered to Canadian food banks two or three times per year.

The effort combines the work of Trucks for Change, its carrier partners, Food Banks Canada, and The For Good Foundation. ShipNorthAmerica coordinates the deliveries. Participating carriers include Apps Transport Group; Bandstra; Bison Transport; ColdStar Solutions; Eassons Transport Group; Groupe Robert; JD Smith; Kriska Transport Group; and Onfreight Logistics.

“Food insecurity is a problem for many Canadians,” said Elliott Penner, founder of The For Good Foundation, in a press release. “Working with Food Banks Canada helps to close that gap with food for Canadians who need it most.”

“Partners like Trucks For Change and the Canadian Trucking Alliance and their provincial members are integral to the work that we do in helping reach communities in need across Canada. Without their support, work like this would not be possible,” said Kirsten Beardsley, CEO, Food Banks Canada.

“This was a significant undertaking for our network of community-minded carriers,” said Scott Smith, chairman of Trucks For Change. “Due to capacity challenges in all transportation modes our carriers went above and beyond to make this a successful project.”

Work on the project began last fall, said Trucks for Change executive director Betsy Sharples. “Our core members provided significant help in developing a logistics plan, as well as executing the actual deliveries.”