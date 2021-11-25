Trucks see 8.1% rise in cross-border freight

Trucks moved US $29.9 billion in freight across the Canada-U.S. border in September, up 8.1% over September 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics reports.

Total transborder freight rose 13.6% compared to September 2020.

About $54.4 billion in freight moved between Canada and the U.S. overall, with railways accounting for $7.7 billion, pipelines $7.5 billion, vessels $2.7 billion, and air $2.7 billion. (All figures in U.S. dollars.)

(Illustration: U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics)

That meant trucks moved 55% of the freight by value.

The value of transborder freight between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico reached $109.2 billion, down 3.4% from August 2021, but up 13.3% from September 2020 and 7.7% higher than September 2019.

The top three commodities moved by trucks included computers and parts ($12,9 billion), electrical machinery ($10.8 billion), and vehicles and parts ($7.9 billion).

Trucks also accounted for $38.7 billion of the freight moved across the U.S.-Mexico border, representing 70.6% of all the freight to cross the southern frontier.