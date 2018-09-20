TTSAO to honor commercial driver instructors with new award

HAMILTON, Ont. — The Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario (TTSAO) has announced a new award to be presented annually to honor commercial driver instructors.

The first ever TTSAO/Paybright Commercial Driving Instructor of the Year award will be presented to a successful recipient at the fourth annual TTSAO Conference scheduled for February 27th and 28th 2019.

The TTSAO has appointed a committee to review all applications submitted by TTSAO schools and carriers. The successful candidate will need to meet or exceed the following criteria:

Minimum 10 years verifiable experience

Clean abstract

Must be employed at a TTSAO School or TTSAO Carrier Member

Must be a full-time employee of the school or carrier

The committee will also review the following to support the candidates application:

Any volunteerism, community and industry involvement

Support letters provided by their employer, customers or industry associates

Any certifications achieved

Charlie Charalambous, director of communications and public relations for the TTSAO said: “This award will go a long way to recognize the commercial driving instructors that provide excellent training, coaching and mentoring for our industry.”

“As a partner for the TTSAO PayBright offers students financial assistance to get certified training with TTSAO accredited schools and we’re proud to sponsor this award,” added Ryan Kellock, director of business development at PayBright. “We’re honored to co-sponsor this award and am sure it is going to a well deserving school and partner.”

For more information on the award criteria and how to submit an application please email ttsao@ttsao.com or visit www.ttsao.com.