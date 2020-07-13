U.S. drops drug charges against trucker

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A truck driver who was arrested in a US$20 million marijuana bust at the Peace Bridge Cargo Facility in Buffalo, N.Y., last month has been freed and returned to Canada, U.S. media reports said Monday.

They said prosecutors have dropped charges against 26-year-old Prabjot Nagra, who is a citizen of India with permanent residency status in Canada.

Adirondack Daily Enterprise quoted U.S. Attorney James Kennedy, Jr. as saying that the charges against him were dismissed to give the government more time to investigate the case.

Today’s Trucking has reached out to U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western New York for comment.

The Peace Bridge Cargo Facility in Buffalo, N.Y. Photo: CBP

Nagra had maintained that he was not aware of the 4,300 kilograms of marijuana hidden in storage containers in his trailer, discovered June 25.

At the time, U.S. Customs and Border Protection had called it the largest narcotics seizure recorded on the northern border in the past 5 years.