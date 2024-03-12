U.S. releases national strategy to deploy zero-emission infrastructure for freight trucks

The Biden-Harris Administration released the National Zero-Emission Freight Corridor Strategy, announcing the plan to accelerate zero-emission infrastructure development by 2040.

The strategy was developed by the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation and the U.S. Department of Energy, in collaboration with the Department of Transportation, and the Environmental Protection Agency.

U.S. Department of Energy

The plan will guide the deployment of zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicle (ZE-MHDV) charging and hydrogen fueling infrastructure from 2024 to 2040 in four stages.

The first phase includes establishing priority hubs based on freight volumes, from 2024 to 2027. The second phase — connecting hubs along critical freight corridors — is planned to be completed by 2030.

Image: U.S. Department of Energy

Expanding corridor connections and initiating network development would be the thirs phase, that is planned to last until 2035. The final stage is achieving national network by linking regional corridors for ubiquitous access.

“Medium- and heavy-duty trucks in our current freight network contribute approximately 23% of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. transportation sector,” said Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt.

“These new designations and Strategy will help to grow our national EV charging network, encourage clean commerce within the freight community, and support President Biden’s goals of achieving net-zero emissions for the nation by 2050.”