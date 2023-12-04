U.S. sees increased parking availability, a symptom of a slowing market

More parking space is available in the U.S. now compared to two years ago, found Trucker Path, makers of an app that helps truckers find parking spots, in its recent survey.

The national average for available parking spots in the U.S. has increased by almost 20% this year compared to late 2021. On average, surveyed truckers said there were ‘many spaces’ available 64% of the time at noon and 38% of the time at night.

But in 2021, on average, more than half of the time truckers were not able to find a parking spot at night, and more than 16% could not park during the day.

This comes from comparing the numbers of parking availability around noon (from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and at night (7 to 10 p.m.) in November 2021 and November this year.

While the differences in survey findings are explained by lower volumes in 2023, some states remained on top of the least and most available parking spots.

Available parking

Massachusetts, for example, continues to have the least truck parking throughout the day – nearly 26% of spots are occupied at noon, and nearly 54% at night.

Meanwhile, Montana still has the most parking available during the day. This November, surveyed drivers reported there were “many spaces available” over 82% of the time between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Almost 70% of the time, there is parking available at night.

The state tops the list of the most truck parking available around noon, followed by North and South Dakota with 79.9% availability in both states. Idaho and Wisconsin replace Michigan and Nevada on the list, with over 70% of parking free during the day. However, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota and Oregon join Montana on the list of states with the most available parking at night. While Nevada moved to second place (two spots higher compared to 2021), other states are new to the list.

source: TruckerPath

Least available parking

Massachusetts, New Jersey, and North Carolina remain among the top five states with the least truck parking around noon, joined by Delaware and Connecticut, who replaced Washington and Maryland this year.

The chances to find truck parking at night are slimmer in West Virginia and Massachusetts, as well as North Carolina, Connecticut, and Delaware, which replaced Tennessee, Kentucky and Arkansas, states that were on the list in 2021.