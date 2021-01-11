Used truck prices on the rise in Canada, U.S.
VANCOUVER, B.C. – Used equipment prices are on the rise, with some of the biggest increases seen in vocational trucks, Ritchie Bros. reports.
Canadian equipment and truck tractor prices were up 2% in the fourth quarter, when compared to the same period in 2019, the auctioneers’ latest Used Equipment Market Trends report says. Truck tractor prices in the U.S. were up 8%.
Vocational truck prices were up 4% in both countries.
Alberta counted itself among the Top 5 selling and buying regions for Ritchie Bros. in North America, while British Columbia and Ontario joined that province among the Top 5 buying regions.
All of its auctions are currently held online because of Covid-19.
In the third quarter, median pricing for dump trucks reached a peak of US $65,000 per truck south of the border. “Compared to previous years, quarterly pricing has been steadier, albeit noticeably lower than 2017-2019,” Ritchie Bros. says.
Its top-selling dump truck brands by volume were Kenworth, Mack and Peterbilt.
Fuel and lube trucks saw median pricing reach $20,000 in the third quarter, marking a 21% increase over the previous three months. Top-selling brands in this category included Ford, International and Peterbilt.
