Vancouver gets GreenPower electric truck

VANCOUVER, B.C. — GreenPower Motor Co. has delivered its first all-electric cargo vehicle — the EV Star Cargo Plus — to the City of Vancouver.

The vehicle is equipped with a 730-kilogram liftgate, rolling door and a cube with an interior height of over two meters, the company said Monday.

The EV Star Cargo Plus. (Photo: GreenPower)

The EV Star Cargo Plus replaces a traditional panel truck as part of the city’s broader strategy to electrify its fleet of vehicles.

Vancouver has adopted a Climate Emergency Action Plan to reduce carbon pollution by 50% by 2030.

The company said the EV Star platform has been independently tested for a range of more than 240 kilometers on a single charge.

“The flexibility of our platform, combined with the fact that GreenPower has over 100 EV Stars currently on the road, leaves the company in a very advantageous position to scale and meet the rapidly evolving needs of numerous markets,” said Fraser Atkinson, CEO of GreenPower.

“We are proud to be helping the City of Vancouver in achieving the goal of reducing its reliance on fossil fuels.”

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles