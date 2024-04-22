Vicinity Motor appoints Phillips as president

Vicinity Motor, Aldergrove, B.C.-based electric vehicle manufacturer appointed Brent Phillips as president.

He joined Vicinity in 2021 as senior director of sales, and earlier this year he was promoted to vice-president of sales.

Phillips will lead the sales, assembly, procurement, and engineering teams, while also setting the direction and expansion of the company’s sales and operations programs, the company announced in a release.

He will oversee the process of bringing production of the Vicinity Lightning electric bus to Ferndale, Wash., strengthening the VMC 1200 dealer network in Canada, and launching a network of VMC 1200 dealers across the U.S.

Phillips has more than 30 years of experience in the commercial truck and bus industry. Earlier, he served as president of Libre Group, REV Group’s vice-president of sales, general manager at Alliance Bus Group, and key account manager at Velocity Vehicle Group.