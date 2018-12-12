Volvo Trucks names new president

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Volvo Trucks announced recently that Roger Alm is its new president and has been appointed as a new member of Volvo’s Group Executive Board.

He will replace Claes Nilsson, who after a long and successful career will retire from his position from January 1, 2019.

In parallel, Diana Niu has been appointed as a member of the Group Executive Board and executive vice-president Group Human Resources for Volvo Group.

Alm currently holds the position as president for the European Division at Volvo Trucks. His career at Volvo Trucks began in 1989 and he has held many senior positions at the company, including as head of operations in Latin America and Europe.

Niu has nearly 30 years of experience of HR activities in senior positions, primarily in Asia. Since 2014, she has been senior vice-president, Human Resources at Volvo Construction Equipment.

Alm and Niu will take up their new positions on January 1, 2019.