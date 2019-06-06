Wabash invests in new site in Atlantic Canada

MONCTON, N.B. — Wabash Canada, one of the country’s leading commercial trailer companies, has begun the construction of its new sales and service location in Moncton.

The Fernette Avenue site will be home to both the Wabash National trailer dealership and the company’s fleet maintenance business, GoRight.

The facility will host 4 double-wide service bays on 4 acres, including a truck wash bay and full-width overhead crane for bulk tanks and truck bodies, the company said.

More than 10 full-time sales and service positions will be created as a result of the expansion. The construction project will create an additional 25 jobs, and is expected to be completed in December 2019.

“The groundbreaking at our newest location in Moncton represents an exciting additional milestone in the growth of the company,” said Brent Larson, CEO of Wabash Canada and GoRight.

“We are very excited about our investment in Moncton and Atlantic Canada. We will be able to better serve our customers and our rapidly-growing base of Wabash trailers domiciled in the region.”

Wabash Canada is the exclusive dealership in Eastern Canada for trailers manufactured by Wabash National.

The company is showcasing its new Modular Structural Technology reefer trailer at the Atlantic Truck Show, opening in Moncton on Friday.