Wabco to move into new North American HQ

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Wabco Holdings has announced it’s moving its Americas headquarters to Auburn Hills, Mich.

The new 102,000 sq.-ft. facility is under construction and will open in the third quarte of this year. Wabco says the investment underscores its increased commitment to the North American commercial vehicle market.

About 200 employees will work at the new headquarters, including those currently working at separate sites in Rochester Hills and Troy, Mich. Wabco says it will be adding to its workforce there, adding as many as 90 professional jobs.

“Wabco’s investment in a new Americas headquarters reflects our leadership in technologies that advance the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles in this region,” said Jon Morrison, Wabco president, Americas. “We are driving dynamic growth and expansion in North America, and this new headquarters will enable our team to anticipate and respond to customer needs even better. In addition, the new office will now co-locate our talented teams, fostering seamless collaboration as we advance innovations to enable autonomous driving in the commercial vehicle industry.”