Wakefield creates two new leadership roles to head new divisions

TORONTO, Ont. — Wakefield Canada today announced the creation of two separate sales divisions.

Shannon Spano will lead the consumer sales division with Hasan Zobairi responsible for commercial and industrial sales. The move comes after a first full year of operating the Castrol industrial business. It’s the next step in solidifying Wakefield’s growing position in the industrial and commercial sector while reinforcing its leadership on the consumer side.

“The commercial and industrial lubricant markets represent a significant growth opportunity for Wakefield,” said Dave Fifield, president, Wakefield Canada. “Wakefield’s robust product portfolio of Castrol and Wakefield branded lubricants coupled with our strong commitment to customer service continues to drive our growth. The creation of two distinct sales divisions will allow us to put even greater customer focus on these two important and unique customer segments.”

Shannon Spano, v.p. consumer Sales, joined the Wakefield sales team in 2006. In her most recent role as retail sales manager, Spano developed strong relationships and deep knowledge of key partners, which opened new and exciting opportunities for Wakefield, delivering consistent year over year growth for customers.

Hasan Zobairi, v.p. commercial and industrial sales joined Wakefield in 2015. In his most recent position as National Sales Manager, Commercial Sales, Zobairi helped build a clear roadmap and strong foundation for the commercial channel business. He was instrumental in the recent Castrol industrial business transition.

“Shannon is a trusted leader, highly respected within Wakefield and also by our trading partners and customers which has resulted in strong strategic business partnerships which are mutually valued,” said Fifield. “Hasan has almost 20 years of sales and marketing experience in the business which included his work with BP Lubricants in Saudi Arabia. With his expansive knowledge and expertise, I can’t think of anyone more qualified to lead our new commercial and industrial sales division.”