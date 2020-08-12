Want to speed collision repairs? Try electronic estimating

Without a doubt, creating an accurate estimate and getting the claim approved quickly is key to getting a commercial vehicle back on the road and making money. Without that, repairs can’t be authorized and parts can’t be ordered. A proven way to speed the process is taking advantage of the ADJUSTRITE® commercial estimating system from PPG, one of only a few electronic-based systems available today.

Designed specifically for use by fleets, commercial repair facilities, independent adjusters, TPAs and insurers, this web-based system incorporates a comprehensive database of commercial vehicles, including heavy- and medium-duty truck makes and models, trailers, buses, RVs and various commercial equipment. Moreover, the data is continuously updated in real time.

In short, the AdjustRite system can quickly produce an accurate, detailed estimate, thanks to its wide-ranging database of commercial equipment, parts and repair information. It then can facilitate pricing and ordering of required parts and deliver a professional-looking, accurate estimate that anyone involved in the repair process will appreciate.

More specifically, the system offers a host of features that make the estimating process more manageable:

A web-based platform provides increased accessibility, real-time program updates and enhanced mobility;

Procedural logic, including overhaul, overlap, included operations, additional operations and add-on parts;

Parts management with real-time alternative parts searches, multiple pricing solutions, automated ordering and vendor management;

Claims management functions, including claim assignment dispatch, equipment and condition reports, automated salvage bids and total loss documents, file notes, closing sheets and caption reports;

Data interface with a variety of shop and claims management systems;

PDF document export and company management reports.

Since it is web-based, the AdjustRite system can be accessed from any internet-connected device, including desktops, laptops, smartphones and tablets. Estimates can be written and parts ordered from the field. It also can efficiently handle the overall insurance claims process from beginning to end—even assist in resolving subrogation matters. The enhanced reporting and claim documentation have proven to deliver higher percentages of loss recovery success and dollars.

“For any company or professional involved with the repair of commercial equipment, an electronic estimating platform makes a lot of sense,” says Ryan Woolfenden, PPG marketing manager, commercial programs. “It’s a system that saves time and money, and all industry participants can certainly benefit from the savings.”

If interested in test driving the system, the AdjustRite website offers a no obligation, free trial offer (no credit card required). Visit www.adjustrite.com to learn more.