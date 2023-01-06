We asked OpenAI’s ChatGPT to write poems about truck drivers, creating AI poetry in motion

Full disclosure: I am no poet. While I use the pen and keyboard to tell stories, my dedication to composing rhyming couplets ended in high school English class. I’ll spare you the attempts at song lyrics, too.

But where my cold heart falls short, artificial intelligence offers a “human” answer. ChatGPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer), unveiled by OpenAI, has been making headlines by using artificial intelligence to mimic human conversations.

There are clearly drawbacks to the tool. Answers can be generic and factually incorrect. Even OpenAI admits ChatGPT “sometimes writes plausible-sounding but incorrect and nonsensical answers.”

Given the way it approaches language, though, the tool has been found to write in several styles. This left me to wonder – what would it write about truck drivers? After all, we live in an era in which engineers are developing highly autonomous trucks.

Here are the responses the tool generated.

Write a sonnet about truck drivers

Oh mighty truckers, kings of the open road, Your rigs are castles, your journey your throne. You roam the highways, a heavy load bestowed, Bringing goods to cities, from dusk till dawn.

Your skills and bravery, few can comprehend, Navigating through the night, rain or shine. A lonely warrior, until journey’s end, Your tireless efforts, a symbol divine.

So here’s a tribute, to all truck drivers brave, Who work so hard, to keep our country fed. No task too great, no distance too far, You are the backbone, on which we are wed.

So let us honor, these heroes of the road, Whose dedication, keeps our nation whole.

Write a haiku about truck drivers

Truckers on the road

Braving wind and rain and snow

Heroes of the highways

Write a limerick about truck drivers

There once was a trucker named Jack

Whose rig was as big as a stack

He drove through the night

With all of his might

And never once did he look back

Write an ode to truck drivers in Shakespearean English

Oh mighty truckers, lords of the open way,

Whose trusty rigs do brave each passing day.

With tireless hands and hearts of purest steel,

You traverse the highways, with a heavy load to wield.

Your journey’s long and oft beset with woes,

But still you brave the weather’s fiercest blows.

Through rain and snow, through wind and darkest night,

You brave it all, with bravery and might.

Oh mighty truckers, we do sing your praise,

For all the hardships that you do embrace.

Your valiant efforts, keep our nation whole,

As you deliver goods from pole to pole.

So here’s a tribute, to all truckers brave,

Whose tireless efforts, we do highly crave.

You are the backbone, on which we do depend,

Oh mighty truckers, our most noble friends.

Write an elegy to truck drivers

Oh mighty truckers, heroes of the road,

Whose trusty rigs, did bravely bear the load.

You roamed the highways, a heavy burden borne,

Bringing goods to cities, from dusk till dawn.

But now you’re gone, your journey at an end,

Your tireless efforts, now a memory to spend.

No longer will you roam the open way,

Your rigs now silent, at the close of day.

Oh mighty truckers, we do mourn your loss,

For all the hardships that you did engross.

Your valiant spirit, now a distant light,

As we remember, all that you did right.

So here’s a tribute, to all truckers brave,

Whose tireless efforts, we can but save.

You are the backbone, of our nation’s soul,

Oh mighty truckers, a debt we can never whole.

Write an acrostic about truck drivers

Tireless workers, always on the go

Risking life and limb, through rain and snow

Unrelenting in their drive to succeed

Continuing on, with all they have to lead

Keeping our roads safe, through day and night

Driving onward, with all of their might

Veritable heroes, of the open road

Exemplars of hard work, and the heavy load

Rigorous in their duty, to keep us fed

Inspiring us all, with what they have led

Write a villanelle about truck drivers

Oh mighty truckers, roving the open road,

Your rigs are castles, your journey your abode.

Through rain and snow, you brave it all alone,

Bringing goods to cities, from dusk till dawn.

Your skills and bravery, few can comprehend,

Navigating through the night, with tireless hands.

A lonely warrior, until journey’s end,

Your tireless efforts, a symbol we defend.

You roam the highways, a heavy load bestowed,

A valiant hero, through all that you have known.

Your journey’s long and oft beset with woes,

But still you brave it all, with head held high and poised.

Oh mighty truckers, we do sing your praise,

For all the hardships that you do embrace.

You are the backbone, on which we depend,

Oh mighty truckers, our most noble friend.

Through rain and snow, you brave it all alone,

Bringing goods to cities, from dusk till dawn.

Your tireless efforts, a symbol we defend,

|Oh mighty truckers, roving the open road.

Write some slam poetry about truck drivers

Truckers, the kings of the open road,

Their rigs their castles, their journey their throne.

They roam the highways, a heavy load bestowed,

Bringing goods to cities, from dusk till dawn.

They brave the elements, rain and wind and snow,

Their skills and bravery, few can comprehend.

They’re lonely warriors, until journey’s end,

Their tireless efforts, a symbol divine.

But do we truly appreciate their might?

These heroes of the road, who work day and night?

Their sacrifices, their endless miles alone,

Do we give them the credit they have shown?

So let us honor, these giants of the road,

Whose dedication, keeps our nation whole.

Their tireless efforts, deserve our highest praise,

Oh mighty truckers, heroes of our days.

Write a song about truck drivers

Rolling down the highway, sun up to sun down

Hauling loads from town to town

Gotta keep on moving, can’t slow down

The life of a trucker, it’s a long round

Chorus: Truck drivers, truck drivers

The backbone of our nation

They work hard and long, through rain or shine

Truck drivers, truck drivers

Their rigs are always on the grind

Verse 2: The road can be lonely, but they keep on driving

They’ve got a job to do, and they’re surviving

They see the country, one mile at a time

It’s a tough life, but they make it shine

Chorus: Truck drivers, truck drivers

The backbone of our nation

They work hard and long, through rain or shine

Truck drivers, truck drivers

Their rigs are always on the grind

Bridge: They keep our stores stocked, and our shelves full

Without them, our world would come to a lull

They deserve our respect, and our gratitude

Truck drivers, we salute you

Chorus: Truck drivers, truck drivers

The backbone of our nation

They work hard and long, through rain or shine

Truck drivers, truck drivers

Their rigs are always on the grind

Once artificial intelligence is programmed to edit a trucking magazine, I could be in some serious trouble.