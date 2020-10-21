Work Truck Show falls victim to Covid-19

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – The NTEA’s annual Work Truck Show and Green Truck Summit, originally scheduled for March 9-12 in Indianapolis, has become the latest victim of Covid-19.

The in-person show has been canceled, and there are no plans for a virtual event to mark Work Truck Week, but the association representing the work truck industry is exploring other opportunities for education and networking.

The shows are scheduled to return to Indianapolis March 8-11, 2022.

“After extensive and careful deliberation, we have realized a typical Work Truck Week is not possible in 2021. The health and safety of our attendees, exhibitors and staff is paramount, and was a driving factor in the board of directors assessing the feasibility of the 2021 event,” says a joint statement by board chairman Peter Miller and NTEA president and CEO Steve Carey.

“For the last several months, we have collaborated closely with our partners in Indianapolis to find creative solutions. However, due to necessary restrictions imposed by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, options for delivering a high-quality, productive in-person event are not possible. We cannot confidently ensure attendees, exhibitors and industry stakeholders will be able to accomplish their goals or get what they need (and rightfully expect) from Work Truck Week.”

The Work Truck Show has been hosted for 20 years.

“NTEA is now focusing on identifying ways to best support our members and the industry in the year ahead while planning for 2022. While we do not feel Work Truck Week can be adequately captured in a virtual setting, there are potential opportunities to share education and connect industry businesses. More information will be released in the coming weeks.”

Exhibitors and sponsors can choose to apply deposits to the 2022 event or receive refunds.