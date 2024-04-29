Workplace safety officials investigate trucker’s death at Montreal port  

A truck driver was reported dead following an apparent accident at the Port of Montreal.

Port of Montreal spokesperson Renée Larouche said the authority was notified of the accident involving a truck driver at the Viau shipping terminal northeast of downtown at around 2 p.m. on April 26. Police and emergency services were called to the scene.

The Commission des normes, de l’équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST), Quebec’s workplace safety board, is leading the inquiry into the circumstances of the accident. During this period, the Montreal police department has refrained from commenting due to the active status of the investigation.

Larouche says the port authority is extending its condolences to the truck driver’s family.