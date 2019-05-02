Truck News

Up to the Challenge

Introducing the Challenge On-Ramp to CCLP® Designation

CITT president Pina Melchionna explains this new and exciting initiative. For those logistics professionals  who already know the business of logistics, CITT can certify you without sending you back to class. The Challenge On-Ramp is a fast, accurate and affordable way for experienced people to demonstrate their competencies and qualify for the industry’s most respected logistics designation and full CITT membership.

This simple, two-step competency qualification process consists of an Exam and a Practical Interview, and is an time-saving alternative to becoming a CITT-Certified Logistics Professional via course work.

To learn more about this new Challenge, click here.


Lou Smyrlis

With more than 25 years of experience reporting on transportation issues, Lou is one of the more recognizable personalities in the industry. An award-winning writer well known for his insightful writing and meticulous market analysis, he is a leading authority on industry trends and statistics.
