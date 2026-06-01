CTOA urges governments to include small carriers in trucking reform discussions

The Canada Truck Operators Association (CTOA) is calling on governments and policymakers to engage directly with drivers and small trucking operators when developing industry reforms, arguing many carriers are unfairly blamed for broader systemic problems.

During a recent member information session in Brampton, Ont., the association brought together trucking operators, enforcement officials, training professionals, insurance representatives and safety experts to discuss issues including driver wellbeing, training standards, cargo theft, insurance pressures and enforcement practices.

“Canada needs a serious conversation about trucking, but that conversation cannot only happen about operators, it must happen with operators,” said CTOA spokesperson Tejpreet Dulat.

The association said small businesses dominate the Canadian trucking sector, citing federal data showing 83.4% of trucking employer establishments in 2025 were micro businesses with fewer than five employees, while another 16.1% were classified as small businesses.

Dulat said those companies are often the most affected by rising insurance costs, compliance burdens, fuel prices and public scrutiny.

The event included presentations from Philip Fletcher, president of the Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario, who discussed training standards and oversight for commercial driving schools.

The association argued that inconsistent training quality can leave both drivers and carriers exposed.

“When a company hires a driver with government-issued credentials and documentation, the company is also relying on that system,” Dulat said. “If training quality is inconsistent, then both the driver and the company can become victims of a larger failure.”

The session also featured presentations on cargo theft trends from Peel Regional Police’s Commercial Auto Crime Bureau, as well as discussions on occupational health, drug and alcohol testing, fleet risk management and driver mental health.

CTOA voiced support for British Columbia’s move to require outward-facing dash cameras in commercial trucks and suggested Ontario and other provinces consider similar measures with appropriate privacy protections.

The association said recent media attention on trucking safety issues presents an opportunity for reform, but warned policy decisions should be based on industry realities rather than broad assumptions about operators.

“The easy thing is to blame everyone,” Dulat said. “The harder but more responsible thing is to find the root causes: training gaps, unclear rules, inconsistent enforcement, rising costs, pressure in the supply chain and lack of direct engagement with real stakeholders.”