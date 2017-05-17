Canadian spot market freight up 37% y-o-y in April: TransCore

TORONTO, Ont. — Canadian spot market load volumes were up 37% year-over-year in April, though 21% off March 2017 levels.

March is traditionally the peak month for loads, according to TransCore Link Logistics, which compiles the data.

Intra-Canada loads represented 27% of total volumes, and were up 35% compared to April 2016.

Cross-border loads, which accounted for 70% of total data, were also higher than last year. Loads leaving Canada were up 10% and those coming into Canada jumped 56% year-over-year.

Equipment capacity decreased 10% from March and 21% compared to April 2016. The decline in load volumes y-o-y, coupled with an equivalent decline in equipment capacity, resulted in a truck-to-load ratio of two trucks for every available load, TransCore reports. April marked the second lowest truck-to-load ratio in nearly two years.