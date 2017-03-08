NorthEast expands in Dartmouth with acquisition of Provincial Equipment

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. – Utility Trailer Manufacturing announced today (March 8) that NorthEast Truck and Trailer has expanded its operations in Dartmouth, N.S. with the acquisition of Provincial Equipment, a former Utility dealer since 2002.

The new location will act as a sales, service and parts facility, and is the second full-service location in the Maritimes for NorthEast Truck and Trailer.

“Provincial Equipment is a significant trailer dealer in the Atlantic Canada region and its location in the Burnside Industrial Park is perfect,” said Andy Leblanc, general manager for NorthEast Truck and Trailer. “Dartmouth is on the eastern shore of Halifax Harbour, which is a big logistics hub on the eastern seaboard. We look forward to the opportunity to build relationships with existing customers and to grow sales.”