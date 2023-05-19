Trimac buys Transport Sylvain Lasalle

Trimac has completed its second acquisition this year, purchasing Transport Sylvain Lasalle and its fleet of 28 tractors and 30 trailers.

The Quebec fleet focuses on bulk pressure transport in Eastern Canada, with operations out of Joliette and St.-Hyacinthe. Trimac says the company is a leading carrier of propane and butane gas for end users and distributors.

“We are thrilled to announce our successful acquisition of Transport Sylvain Lasalle. This strategic move allows us to expand our reach in Eastern Canada, strengthen our service capabilities, and deliver unparalleled service to our customers,” said Matt Faure, president and CEO at Trimac.

Company founder Sylvaine Lasalle will stay on during a transition period. He founded the company in 1993.

“I am grateful to all of my employees, customers, and partners who have been a part of this journey,” said Lasalle. “It has been an honor to lead this company.”

Trimac says the acquisition is part of a five-year strategy to further establish itself as a leader in bulk transportation, wash, and maintenance.