Omnitracs to acquire Canadian company Shaw Tracking

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Transportation and logistics company Omnitracs today announced its intentions to sign an agreement to acquire the assets of Canadian fleet management solutions provider Shaw Tracking.

“We’re very pleased to bring the operations of Shaw Tracking into the Omnitracs family as we further our mission to transform transportation by providing innovative solutions to our customers,” said John Graham, chief executive officer of Omnitracs. “This acquisition is another key step in expanding our global footprint in the technology transportation industry, thereby providing these critical solutions to the ever expanding transportation industry.”

Through the combination of the two companies, Canadian fleet customers will have access to Omnitracs products and services, and will benefit from a more seamless user experience with direct access to technology solutions and customer service support.

Shaw Tracking has been the exclusive Canadian distributor of Omnitracs fleet management solutions for over 25 years, offering GPS vehicle tracking products, fleet management software and professional services for additional support. The Canadian company will now be integrated into the Omnitracs portfolio in an effort for Omnitracs to expand its customer base north of the border.

“We deeply appreciate the service and contributions made by the people at Shaw Tracking and thank our customers for their loyalty and ongoing business. By going to a leader in the transportation and logistics industry, the operations of Shaw Tracking are well-positioned for future growth and investment,” said Jay Mehr, president of Shaw Communications, which owns Shaw Tracking. “This transaction further reflects our commitment to our strategic initiative of becoming Canada’s leading connectivity provider and our ongoing work to focus our operations around our core offerings.”

Mike Ham, general manager of Omnitracs Canada, said the Canadian market was important to his company.

“Shaw Tracking is a well-respected brand among fleets throughout this country, with a rich 27-year history,” he said. “As the Canadian market changes and government regulations unfold, the transportation industry will face some unique challenges requiring fleets across the country to evolve with new technologies. This acquisition puts Omnitracs at the forefront of responding to these changes within the Canadian market.

“Through this acquisition, Omnitracs will be ready to further assist the Canadian market, and support fleet owners with the entire portfolio of platforms and applications. Whether it’s ELDs or other productivity solutions, the combined organization now has even more knowledge and resources to help overcome management and operational obstacles throughout an entire load lifecycle.”

The legal entity acquiring Shaw Tracking is Turnpike Global Technologies, a Canadian subsidiary of Omnitracs.