Tru-Nor Truck Centres now offering Isuzu trucks

SUDBURY, Ont. – Tru-Nor Truck Centres, a Tallman Group Company, has announced it’s now a full-service Isuzu dealership.

It offers a full line of sales, lease, rental, parts and service support for Isuzu N-Series gas- and diesel-powered low cab-forward trucks.

“Isuzu is excited to share in their growth into Northern Ontario with the establishment of Isuzu Sudbury. The addition of the Isuzu Class 3, 4, and 5 trucks available in both gas and diesel will provide Tru-Nor with a new opportunity for growth in Sudbury. Furthermore, our new 2018 Class 6 FTR to launch mid-year 2017 will create additional interest in the Isuzu line in Northern Ontario,” said Andrew Craig, director of Canadian operations for Isuzu Commercial Truck of Canada.

“Isuzu is a best-in-class medium-duty truck that complements our current product offerings really well while giving our customers more options to find the right truck to fit their application,” added Terry Descoteaux, vice-president of Tru-Nor Truck Centres.