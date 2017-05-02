UAP adds to heavy vehicle parts network

ST-AUGUSTIN-DE-DESMAURES, Que. – UAP’s heavy vehicle parts division has continued its steady growth, with the acquisition of Belcher Pieces de Machinerie.

Belcher provides heavy machinery parts for the construction, mining, agriculture, and forestry industries.

“We are very pleased to welcome the Belcher team to our Traction/TW network,” said Pierre Rachiele, executive vice-president, heavy vehicle parts division, UAP. “We will benefit from the impressive technical expertise of this team. This will allow us to expand the sales and distribution of heavy vehicle parts across the country through our network of Traction stores and TW distribution centres.”

UAP says it intends to keep the Belcher facilities in St-Augustin-de-Desmaures open and to retain the existing team.

This is the fourth acquisition for UAP’s heavy parts division in recent months. Last December, UAP announced the acquisition of Buy-Rite Truck Parts and G.P.I.C.S., both located in the Greater Toronto Area. UAP also recently acquired the distribution activities of Service de Freins Montreal Ltee (Freno).