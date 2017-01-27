Webb Wheel introduces trailer brake drum

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Webb Wheel Products has introduced a new brake drum, designed specifically for trailer applications.

The announcements was made during Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week. It’s a lighter, cooler-running trailer drum, featuring the company’s cool running technology (CRT) with vents engineered for 20K trailers axles.

The technology helps keep the drums cool even if trailer skirts block airflow from the wheels. Trailer skirts can increase brake temperatures by 41%, Webb claims, leading to premature wear.

The Webb 66764F brake drum with patented CRT vents increases air flow for improved heat transfer efficiency and cooler trailer wheel-end operating temperatures, managing heat 10% better than similar weight brake drums.

Johnathon Capps, vice-president of engineering, said “The push to increase trailer aerodynamics has created opportunities for trailer component suppliers to design products that recognize how these new technologies can change overall trailer functions. Our experience with designing and producing cooler running brake drums directed us to a solution that mitigates the impact of higher brake temperatures caused by the change in air flow.”

The drum weighs 99 lbs, which Webb says is the lightest weight offering in its class.