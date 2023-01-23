Trailer market ends 2022 with record orders

Trailer orders soared to a new monthly record at 56,949 units in December, according to the latest data from industry forecaster FTR.

The previous record was set in October 2020, with order activity up 121% year over year. This pushed backlogs back above 200,000 units.

FTR reports the December build was down 8% from November but up 17% year over year.

“The surge in orders is unlikely to be sustained going forward, and we have already seen strong moderation in Class 8 orders,” said Jonathan Starks, FTR’s chief executive officer and chief intelligence officer.

“However, we have now seen more than 347,000 orders placed over the last 12 months, and backlogs are at their highest level in nearly two years; 2023 is starting on solid footing even as the macro uncertainty remains extremely elevated.”