BELLEVILLE, Ont. – Seven trucks at a Cooney Transport yard were lost in a fire over the weekend, with total damage of about $1 million, according to Quinte News and the Belleville Intelligencer.

The fire occurred Saturday night at about 11 p.m.

No one was injured but four Cooney trucks and three Kriska trucks were destroyed. Additional Cooney trucks suffered damage. You can see pictures and further details here and here.