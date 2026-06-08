Hwy. 17 upgrades underway in Northern Ontario

The Ontario government has begun rehabilitating a key stretch of Highway 17 in Northern Ontario, with construction underway between Echo Bay and Highway 548.

The project includes resurfacing nearly 17 km of highway and repairing or replacing several structures, including the Bar River, Stobie Creek and Richardson Creek bridges, according to a news release.

Crews have started resurfacing a 16.8-km section of Highway 17 from south of Echo Bay to Highway 548. The work also includes rehabilitating the eastbound Bar River Bridge and replacing the westbound span.

Under a separate contract, crews will replace the Stobie Creek Bridge and rehabilitate the Walker Creek culvert on Highway 17, while the Richardson Creek Bridge on Highway 548 will also be replaced.