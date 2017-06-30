OTA, CTA announce three staff promotions

TORONTO, Ont. – The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) and Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) have announced three policy team promotions.

Geoffrey Wood has been named senior vice-president, policy, for both the OTA and CTA. He previously served both groups as vice-president, operations and safety.

Jonathan Blackham has been promoted to the role of director, policy and public affairs. Previously he was policy and government affairs assistant.

Lak Shoan will assume the role of director, policy and industry awareness programs. He’s been with the associations for about three years.

“Successful organizations are made up of good people who are committed to excellence. These individuals are a key part of the driving force that makes both OTA and CTA highly effective in policy circles,” said CTA and OTA president Stephen Laskowski. “These promotions are a recognition of their contributions and their unbridled commitment to the achievement of organizational excellence.”