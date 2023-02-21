P.S.I. bolsters sales ranks

Kellie Taube has been promoted to the role of senior director, global sales with Pressure Systems International (P.S.I.).

She replaces Jim Sharkey, who was recently promoted to the role of president. Taube has been with P.S.I. since 2021, initially as sales director for the northeast region and strategic accounts.

The company also named Jim Herzog as sales director, southcentral region. He joined P.S.I. through its intern program and in 2015 became operations manager, moving into the sales organization in 2019.

Todd Pate has been named sales director, southeast region. He spent 15 years with Hyundai Translead before joining P.S.I.

And Jacob Castro has been named sales director, northeast region. He spent six years with Daimler Truck North America, and was most recently connected field service engineer with Blount International. “One of P.S.I.’s core strengths is our team of experienced salespeople who understand the challenges of commercial fleets to improve their bottom line and stay competitive in a very competitive environment,” said P.S.I. president, Sharkey. “These latest promotions and new additions only solidify that.”