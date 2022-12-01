P.S.I. bolsters leadership team

James Sharkey has been promoted to the position of president at tire pressure management company P.S.I.

He has been with the company for 10 years, most recently as vice-president of global sales and marketing. Sharkey brings 38 years of commercial vehicle industry experience to the role.

Tim Musgrave, previously president and CEO of the company, remains as CEO. P.S.I. also promoted James Gravell to the role of executive vice-president, business development. He’ll work with the sales and engineering team on product development and the smart vehicle segment.

“As our companies and the market continue to evolve and grow, we are ensuring that we have the right team in place to support our initiatives. We are very proud to have this kind of experience be a part of our leadership,” said Musgrave.

