Cummins announces compatibility with select renewable diesel fuels

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Cummins announced recently that the B4.5, B6.7 and L9 engine platforms are compatible with paraffinic renewable diesel fuels meeting the EN 15940 specification.

Both On-Highway and Off-Highway versions of the B6.7 and L9 platforms and all vintages are approved to use paraffinic diesel fuels in North America. According to Cummins, this helps further reduce the carbon footprint of Cummins-powered bus, truck, agricultural and construction fleets operating around the world. Compared with conventional fossil-based diesel, paraffinic diesel fuels offer the potential to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 40 percent to 90 percent over the total life cycle of the vehicle. Paraffinic diesel fuels can be used as a 100% substitute for standard EN 590 or ASTM D975 Ultra-Low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD) without requiring any change to the Cummins engine. No additional engine maintenance is required when using paraffinic fuels meeting the EN 15940 specification, and the same fuel filters are retained.

Cummins led an 18-month field trial running 100 percent paraffinic diesel fuel in order to understand changes in engine performance, aftertreatment effects and fuel system durability.

“Focused on energy diversity and enabling the power of choice, Cummins has provided another approved fuel option to help the continued reduction of emissions. The use of paraffinic diesel allows customers to minimize their emissions-based footprints without additional capital investment. Plus, they have the comfort of knowing that Cummins conducted a thorough analysis prior to approval,” said Jim Fier, Cumming, v.p., engineering.