Thermal-imaging drone aids Ontario truck inspection blitz

Ontario Provincial Police used drone technology equipped with thermal imaging to help identify commercial vehicles with potential brake defects during a Canada Day enforcement initiative that inspected 183 trucks.

The joint operation, conducted with the Ontario Ministry of Transportation, took place at commercial vehicle inspection stations on Highway 11 in Callander (Wasi North) and Highway 17 West in North Bay.

Police said the initiative focused on commercial vehicle compliance inspections and impaired driving enforcement.

During the operation, officers conducted 170 mandatory alcohol screening tests, with no impaired driving violations detected. Inspectors placed six commercial vehicles out of service because of safety-related defects.