CTA gives feedback on federal environmental initiatives

OTTAWA, Ont. – The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) has some ideas on how the feds can reduce greenhouse gases from transportation, and also some warnings for lawmakers.

CTA president Stephen Laskowski presented to the Standing Senate Committee on Agriculture and Forestry this week, offering input into future environmental policy direction and regulatory change.

“Trucking is currently the only freight mode in Canada using equipment regulated from a carbon perspective,” said Laskowski. “Future rules will reduce our carbon footprint. The Canadian Trucking Alliance is supportive of this path to reduce our sector’s carbon footprint. However, the targets set for future regulations must be based on proven technologies and any carbon pricing system needs to be properly structured and revenues must be funneled to support future green transportation technologies and infrastructure.”

Laskowski said the industry is hopeful the upcoming Phase 2 GHG-reduction regulations do not introduce equipment with the same reliability challenges that previous regulations forced into the industry, leading some fleets to purchase up to 20% more power units because of breakdowns related to the mandated equipment.

Laskowski specifically pointed to concerns with mandated tire inflation systems on trailers in 2018. While the technology works, it must be built to Canadian standards, he noted.

“Governments must do their part by removing regulatory and other barriers that stand in the way of the industry’s efforts to become more fuel efficient when introducing these technologies,” said Laskowski.

The alliance also indicated it’s not conceptually opposed to carbon pricing, but such a system should be properly structured and easy to administer. Also, the CTA contends revenues raised through such a system should be directed into programs that accelerate investment and industry adoption of environmental solutions.

“Since US trucking companies will not face similar carbon pricing pressures, we have concerns with the Canadian trucking industry’s ability to stay competitive in the North American market,” Laskowski told the committee. “When considering carbon pricing mechanisms, it’s essential government at all levels recognize Canada and the Canadian supply chain must still compete globally and our systems of capturing rising fuel prices must be taken into account.”