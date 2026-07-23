Cummins to phase in 2027 engines following EPA proposal

Cummins will phase in production of its next-generation Model Year 2027 heavy-duty engines after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed easing the transition to new emissions standards.

The engine maker said it will use the flexibility included in EPA’s proposed rule to gradually ramp production of its new HELM platform engines while continuing to offer select current-generation models during the transition.

Cummins displayed its 2027 X15 engine at TMC in March. (Photo: Cummins)

“Our long-term product strategy has not changed,” said Jennifer Rumsey, chair and chief executive officer of Cummins. “This is about improving the transition, not changing the destination.”

Under the revised rollout plan, limited production of the new X15 and X10 engines will begin in January 2027, with full production expected in the fourth quarter of 2027 for the X15 and the third quarter for the X10, depending on OEM launch schedules.

During the transition, Cummins expects to continue offering the current-generation X15, while the X12 and L9 will remain available as the X10 ramps up. The next-generation B platform remains on track for a January 2028 launch, with the B6.7 continuing through 2027.

Cummins said the phased approach will allow it to support OEM production schedules while building confidence in the new engines through real-world operation.

The announcement follows EPA’s proposal earlier this month to retain its stricter 2027 nitrogen oxide emissions limits while delaying some implementation requirements and providing additional flexibility for manufacturers during the transition. The proposal also would delay the expanded useful-life requirements until 2030 and replace mandatory engine derates with driver warnings for emissions system malfunctions.

Cummins said its rollout plans are based on the EPA proposal as currently written and could change if the final rule differs materially.